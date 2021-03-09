The superstar actor has opened up to his followers about his full training program for his debut superhero role in DC's Black Adam, which he has repeatedly described as an opportunity to "raise the bar" for the comic book movie genre. Johnson has provided some of the details about what exactly constitutes his six-day per week split over a few

Instagram videos, straight from his Iron Paradise gym, often drenched in sweat mid- or immediately post-workout.

Every day starts with cardio on an empty stomach first thing in the morning, followed by a strength training-focused session in the weight room later in the day (or often, late at night). Monday is dedicated to back and biceps, using supersets to add volume. Mid-week workouts (think: Wednesday) is all shoulders. Thursdays see another back and biceps session, this time adding tri-sets and giant sets for max efficiency. Fridays are focused on the chest and triceps, again using giant sets to pack in more work.

That's a full slate for anyone, but the rest of the week only leads up to the toughest training day of them all: leg day. Unsurprisingly, The Rock doesn't just follow the Gym Commandments and not skip out on training the lower body—he takes special care to give his legs extra attention, saving the muscle group for last.

"I know you’ve been waiting for this one so here’s an idea of the flow, and keep in mind my pre workout warm up and stretching is a lot longer (20-30min) since training legs requires ALL YA GOT!"



* these are giant sets * so mentally prepare yourself.



Leg extensions/Leg curls



Compound pressing movement



Chain lunges



Shark Pit squats



Barbell squats



Multiple rounds of these Giant Sets. These are a real bitch so get your mind right and push yourself.

Then I’ll finish off with hamstrings and calves.

It’s a lot of hard work (especially balancing everything else life throws our way) but I really enjoy the challenge of new goals.

New things to build. Pushing myself. It gets my blood going.



But just as important, I really enjoy the challenge of delivering something (hopefully🤞🏾) great and with quality - TO ALL OF YOU.



That really gets my blood going

😊🩸



I always say you guys are my #1boss, so I always gotta try my best to DELIVER THE GOODS.

Whatever that may be.

