As has so often been said, depression has no face. Regardless of the symptoms we’ve been told to look out for, the behaviours or ways of acting, the fact remains that we can never truly know what someone is going through and when it comes to men, so many simply put on a mask, one where the exterior is happy, laughing, sinking beers and trading banter down at the local with mates. But with one in seven Australian men experiencing depression or anxiety or both in any year, depression is a conversation that needs to be addressed and even the Rock isn’t immune to it.

Though the actor is better known for his perpetually ripped physique and the kind of workouts that make you tremble just watching the breakdown on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson is now looking to open up the conversation about depression and has spoken out for the first time about seeking help. In an interview with People, the actor spoke about how he struggled with his mental health as a teenager, before learning that there’s nothing unmanly about being vulnerable and reaching out to others when you need help.

“The first time I had experienced depression, I was 18 years old, and I had no idea what depression was,” said The Rock. “Back then, depression was also called ‘get off the couch and get your shit together and change what’s happening here.’”