But after having difficulty expressing his emotions, Johnson realised he needed to seek help and support, acknowledging that some problems can’t be tackled by the individual alone. “I was an only child, and I was always a better listen than I was a communicator in terms of sharing my feelings,” said Johnson. “And I feel like the most important thing, obviously, is communicating and realising that asking for help when you’re down and you’re feeling wobbly or when you’re depressed is actually the most powerful thing you can do. Asking for help is not a weakness. As a matter of fact, asking for help is our superpower, and men, especially us, we fall into this trap of being really adverse to vulnerability, because we always want to be strong and feel like we can take on the world.”
As Johnson told his fans, “The truth is, you have to, and hopefully over time, learn to embrace vulnerability and learn to embrace this idea that you can’t always solve everything. A lot of times in life, as you head down the road, you’re going to need help, and it’s all a part of life."
It’s a powerful reminder from Johnson and one we can only hope more people take to heart. Amidst the uncertainty of the global pandemic and the changes wrought by lockdown, we need to be more open about discussing mental health, depression and not be afraid of vulnerability. No-one should have to suffer in silence.
If you or someone you know may be at risk of suicide, call Lifeline (13 11 14), the Suicide Call Back Service (1300 659 467) or Kids Helpline (1800 55 1800).