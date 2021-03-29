In a recent interview with Body and Soul, the Irish-born Queenslander spoke at length about his paleo diet, saying it was an easy switch. Hogan explained, “I’ve been paleo for the best part of 10 years, and it’s going back to what we were eating before we had all this processed stuff to a time when we needed to hunt for ourselves, gather and collect. It’s all about meat, vegetables and nuts. It’s all about healthy foods.”

Hogan added that processed foods leave him feeling sluggish, “slow in the head, and my performances aren’t as good.” But as far as his training is concerned, he will detour from a strict paleo diet if need be. On days where he feels he needs a bit of starch, he eats some wild race and sweet potato for nutrition. “It’s not so much a diet now - it’s my lifestyle,” said Hogan.

As well as being paleo, Hogan also quit drinking around the same time. He credits visualisation as a huge component of his success. “It’s something I do every day,” he tells Body and Soul. “I have visualised being a world champ for a very long time, even when I’ve had my losses and it has not deterred me. Life is a vibration game and you bring about what you feel - I do at least 30 minutes a day.”