Rewind to 2012, a time where the word “unprecedented” rarely came to punctuate daily conversation, face masks referred to those that contained serums only, the coronavirus was non-existent, and the songs of Macklemore seemed to drift in and out of department stores, radios, and cars everywhere. While music is always subjective, it seemed the rapper and songwriter possessed the uncanny ability to unite a world with his catchy lyrics and emotional hooks, seen in songs like “Can’t Hold Us” and “Thrift Shop.”
Now 37-years-old, Macklemore hasn’t slowed down per se, but the global pandemic has had a reasonable impact on the rapper’s lifestyle, namely that of his touring schedule. Speaking to Men’s Health for their latest episode of Gym & Fridge, Macklemore took the publication on a trip through his Los Angeles home and revealed just how he fields his body and mind.
The Grammy Award-winning rapper maintains a healthy diet, but reveals that he is human after all and still finds it a challenge to eat clean. Vegetables are quite the feat for Mackelmore, who said: “If I’m being honest, a lot of people eat greens consistently, I’m not that dude.” He added, “I prefer a smoothie with some greens in it. My version of healthy looks like smoothies, açai bowls, water, vitamins, stretching. It’s a holistic thing. No fast foods. No sodas. There’s something about eating clean, eating pure…it just gives you that extra boost.”
It’s a far cry from where Macklemore used to be. In the past, the rapper would have visited the fast food menu from McDonald’s regularly, thanks to its Dollar Menu. While he still has something of a soft spot for those items, Macklemore admits: “I don’t like to do it very often. We’re trying to protect the temple, watch out for the moneymaker.”
As for the workouts, given the relentless touring schedule that faces most musicians, it’s amazing Macklemore has the gym-honed body he’s known for today. But it seems we can put that down to his dedication and strength of will, as he tries to squeeze in a good workout every day, usually involving push-ups and abs. What he enjoys most though is a little surprising - golf.
“[I] just love the challenge, the mental exercise that it is, the spiritual exercise, the patience, the acceptance, the process of playing the game,” he said. It’s this passion for golf that even led Mackelmore to develop a golf clothing line of his own, Bogey Boys.
While you can expect to find Macklemore on the golf course, you won’t catch him at the squat rack. “Anytime it’s leg time, I’m like, please god no.”