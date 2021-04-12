Rewind to 2012, a time where the word “unprecedented” rarely came to punctuate daily conversation, face masks referred to those that contained serums only, the coronavirus was non-existent, and the songs of Macklemore seemed to drift in and out of department stores, radios, and cars everywhere. While music is always subjective, it seemed the rapper and songwriter possessed the uncanny ability to unite a world with his catchy lyrics and emotional hooks, seen in songs like “Can’t Hold Us” and “Thrift Shop.”

Now 37-years-old, Macklemore hasn’t slowed down per se, but the global pandemic has had a reasonable impact on the rapper’s lifestyle, namely that of his touring schedule. Speaking to Men’s Health for their latest episode of Gym & Fridge, Macklemore took the publication on a trip through his Los Angeles home and revealed just how he fields his body and mind.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper maintains a healthy diet, but reveals that he is human after all and still finds it a challenge to eat clean. Vegetables are quite the feat for Mackelmore, who said: “If I’m being honest, a lot of people eat greens consistently, I’m not that dude.” He added, “I prefer a smoothie with some greens in it. My version of healthy looks like smoothies, açai bowls, water, vitamins, stretching. It’s a holistic thing. No fast foods. No sodas. There’s something about eating clean, eating pure…it just gives you that extra boost.”