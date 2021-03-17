In saying that, we can totally resonate with a bearded bro who wouldn't mind having a preview of what they would look like sans-beard before making the life-changing decision. Enter the #nobeardfilter challenge.

While the filter originally came about on Snapchat, the challenge has gone viral on TikTok for virtually (and very realistically) erasing beards in a selfie mode, shocking basically everyone in the users close circle of family and friends. What's better, women all over Tiktok are actually surprising their bearded significant others with the filter pulled up on their phone and pulling them into the frame to tape their reactions. Then there's the guys who have decided to prank their significant others with screenshots of the filter, pretending that they have completely shaved their facial hair off.

The challenge already has over 167 million views and counting. Here are some of our favourites:

Want in on the fun? Here's how to do it yourself

Head over to Snapchat's selfie mode, press filter, then browse filters on the bottom right, and search “no beard.” Snap a pic or a video, save it to your camera roll, and upload to TikTok and Instagram—or Facebook, if you’re a boomer.

Be sure to hold your hand over your face so the filter doesn't activate right away. After all, the people of TikTok don't know the bearded you, and are expecting a before visual for the best shock factor.

Trust us, if you’re not an active user of Snapchat, the filter is worth the download.