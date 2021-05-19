There were countless stories in 2020 that proved distressing and warranted a period of great mourning, but when Network Ten announced that the new season of Survivor would be postponed, it proved too much to bear. It’s hard to believe that it’s been close to two years since we heard that spine-tingling theme song sound out from the screens, as contestants were shown running in slow-motion across the beach before launching themselves at various obstacles. In the mean time, we’ve been trying to fill the void. Netflix helps, but it’s far from satiating. Now, it seems we’re edging ever closer to Survivor’s return as Network Ten today unveiled the new season’s theme.
Where David Genat took the title of Sole Survivor in 2019’s Survivor Australia: Champions vs Contenders, 2021 will see contestants face off in a battle of brains and brawn. While the details surrounding the new series remain scarce, a new teaser from Network Ten saw an image of everyone’s favourite host, Jonathan LaPaglia (aka JLP), stare down the camera on a poster that read: “Welcome to Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn” before adding, “Coming soon to 10.”
We can only hope that the series comes sooner rather than later. Following the delays and complications caused by the global pandemic, production of the show had to move to Australia where it’s believed it was filmed in the “vast outback of North West Queensland.”
For those who can’t help but watch the series and feel they deserve a shot at the title of Sole Survivor, casting for the new season of Survivor Australia opened up in March this year. It read: “We’re seeking men and women of all backgrounds and locations around Australia. You need to be physically and mentally strong enough to survive in some of the toughest conditions ever experienced. You must be able to engage with others, be confident and be comfortable living in close quarters with strangers. And most of all, you need to be ready to play the game!”
And if you’re wondering just how fit you have to be to be able to take on Survivor and all the challenges it will throw your way, read this piece about everything that’s involved in the Survivor fitness test.
With this being the first teaser we’ve seen for the upcoming series, it looks like things are only going to get more interesting from here. We’d expect our first look at the contestants to hit airwaves in the coming weeks as we prepare for the new season. Though it might be some time before it airs, all we can think of is just who will outwit, outlast and outplay the other contestants to become Sole Survivor.