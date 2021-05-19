There were countless stories in 2020 that proved distressing and warranted a period of great mourning, but when Network Ten announced that the new season of Survivor would be postponed, it proved too much to bear. It’s hard to believe that it’s been close to two years since we heard that spine-tingling theme song sound out from the screens, as contestants were shown running in slow-motion across the beach before launching themselves at various obstacles. In the mean time, we’ve been trying to fill the void. Netflix helps, but it’s far from satiating. Now, it seems we’re edging ever closer to Survivor’s return as Network Ten today unveiled the new season’s theme.

Where David Genat took the title of Sole Survivor in 2019’s Survivor Australia: Champions vs Contenders, 2021 will see contestants face off in a battle of brains and brawn. While the details surrounding the new series remain scarce, a new teaser from Network Ten saw an image of everyone’s favourite host, Jonathan LaPaglia (aka JLP), stare down the camera on a poster that read: “Welcome to Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn” before adding, “Coming soon to 10.”

We can only hope that the series comes sooner rather than later. Following the delays and complications caused by the global pandemic, production of the show had to move to Australia where it’s believed it was filmed in the “vast outback of North West Queensland.”