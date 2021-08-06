Many a Hollywood rom-com has made the argument that size matters. From American Pie to Sex and the City, and who can forget Cameron Diaz’s starring role in The Sweetest Thing, with a scene solely devoted to the three female stars belting out a song whose chorus was literally, “You’re too big to fit in here” in a nod to the exaggerated exclamations of excitement women spin for the delight of their male partners. While the emergence of dating sites for those with below-average penis size have now quite clearly indicated that size doesn’t matter, for those who still think it’s the be all and end all, you might want to consider the life of Jonah Falcon - otherwise known as the man with the world’s largest penis.

While something of an unofficial title (who knows who else might be walking around with an impressive package), Falcon does measure up at 13.5 inches when erect which, to put it mildly, is sizeable. He became so famous for his large penis after getting “roped into” an HBO documentary called Private D***s: Men Exposed, which was then followed by an interview on the Howard Stern Show. But as far as being god’s gift to women, Falcon recently opened up about the good, bad and rather surprising factors that come into play when you are well-endowed.

When it comes to the good, Falcon revealed: “I don’t have that insecurity, and I think I have a more open mind because I’m not constantly trying to prove myself.” He added, “I don’t need a fancy car, I don’t need a gun, I happily wear a mask, and so on, because I don’t have to prove my masculinity to anyone else. I’ll wear all pink, d*** it!”