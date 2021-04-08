Some things just deserve to be in the same sentence, like Tom Brady and NFL, or peanut butter and jelly, and, as far as the world of CrossFit is concerned, you can’t have the sport without immediately conjuring images of its GOAT, Mat Fraser. While some still are processing news of Fraser’s retirement from CrossFit - that is, a man who has been crowned Fittest Man in the World five times - Fraser isn’t wasting anytime sitting around. It seems clear that as far as retirement is concerned, in the Fraser household it’s an active one.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Fraser shared another Hard Work Pays Off (#HWPO) workout which even features on his 12 week #HWPO Program. Addressing his fans, Fraser explains: “The focus is on lighter weight, higher volume.”

For anyone keen to take on the workout, remember that this is a man who has spent much of his life training as a world-class athlete, and seems to have retained this mentality even in his retirement. For that reason, we would suggest scaling things back as needed and listening to your body. But without further adieu, here’s what you can expect.