As Cowra Tourism manager Glenn Daley told ABC, residents were in a state of disbelief when news broke that Hemsworth had not only seen the campaign, but responded to it. “I was actually out in the paddock doing some farm stuff, and the assistant manager called and said, ‘we’ve got him’!”

Daley went on to add that should the 38-year-old Hollywood star make his visit to the town, Cowra locals would be pulling out all the stops to ensure his visit is a memorable one. “It’ll allow us to do more on the marketing campaign. Not only that, we need some time to dust off the good china and give the town a bit of a once-over to make sure it’s Chris-worthy.”

“We’ll definitely take him out to dinner [and] have a couple of beers with him,” said Daley, thinking of the many ways Cowra could impress Hemsworth with its rustic, small-town charm. “I’d love to take him out onto (Wyangala) dam where he can have a surf.”

To have Hemsworth named an ambassador is no small feat, and it goes without saying that those in Cowra are already thinking of just how they might thank the star for his efforts in boosting the town’s profile. For Daley, he thinks such a thing demands a landmark devoted to the star and is proposing a 40-metre tall statue, measuring 10-metres wide. What will it be named, you ask? ‘The Chris’.

“I’m going to have to have a chat to him about that to see what his thoughts are,” Mr Daley said. “Obviously, now we can’t make it bald and fat because he is coming. We just need to make sure he’s comfortable with his likeness being used in Cowra.”