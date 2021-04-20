While Marvel has gifted us many a superhero movie that’s quickly cemented itself as something of a pop culture phenomenon, there’s still much to be desired when it comes to diversity presented onscreen. For years, the stories that came out of the Marvel canon were ones centred around white men.

Yes, they were entertaining, but at a time where people around the world are taking part in protests against racial violence towards Blacks, Asian Americans and countless other minority groups that demand justice, there was an ever-growing chasm between the characters depicted on screen and those in the audience. Slowly, the Marvel storyline grew to include women, and eventually Chadwick Boseman came to lead a powerful and predominantly Black cast in Black Panther. Now, Marvel has released the first trailer for its upcoming movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, presenting the first Asian lead in the MCU.

Such a milestone can’t be underestimated. The film will be the first to focus on an Asian superhero, starring Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, alongside Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. For such a cast to be put front and centre as the heroes of their own stories at a time when the world has been rocked by targeted violence against the Asian-American community is powerful. Actress Sandra Oh took part in a recent Stop Asian Hate rally, shouting to the crowd: “I am proud to be Asian,” and finally, audiences around the world can look to such a film and see themselves reflected in such strong roles.