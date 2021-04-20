It’s for this reason that Liu isn’t taking the significance of such an opportunity lightly. “I’ve heard the classic ‘go back to China’ more times than I can count,” he said in an interview with Variety last month. “The truth is that Asian people have been targeted and discriminated against for far, far longer than COVID has been around. These recent attacks, fuelled by racist rhetoric in the wake of the coronavirus, are yet another reminder that we are only seen as the foreigners, the unwelcome presence…the other.”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will tell the story of Shang-Chi, who has been trained as an assassin since childhood by the Ten Rings terror organisation, when he tries to escape and live a normal life. It’s this quest to blend into society that presents a number of challenges and soon sees Shang-Chi drawn once more into the shady organisation.
Liu took to Twitter to reveal the poster for the upcoming flick, alerting his fans that the trailer would be dropping in a matter of weeks. But in support of their star and in celebration of Liu’s birthday, the MCU decided to release the teaser trailer, catching Liu off guard. You need only see his Twitter posts to understand that it’s a momentous occasion, both for Liu and the Asian community.
The film will shine a spotlight on a diverse cast and also champion martial-arts, which Liu had to master for the film with intensive training session. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star said, “I want to sit here and tell you that I was pretty good at martial arts before. I had maybe worked a few days as a stuntman in Toronto. But really, my martial arts experience was like backflipping in my backyard when I was a teenager and doing parkour with friends.”
The film’s producer, Jonathan Schwartz, added: “I think this is the best action [Marvel has] ever done. Every punch is meaningful, every fighting style is meaningful, and the story is told visually in such a great way.”
While there is no confirmation of an Australian release date just yet, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to be released in US cinemas on September 3, 2021.