While some actors eschew any role that involves a demanding physical transformation, others lean into the challenge. For Mark Wahlberg, he fits into the latter category. Typically, the actor serves as something of a poster-boy for anyone looking to get in shape, as he regularly shares gruelling workouts from the gym, proving his isn’t the kind of physique you get overnight, but one that requires consistent action and unwavering dedication to clean eating and hours in the gym. Anyone would think such a thing is unsustainable, but somehow Wahlberg defies the odds and seems to be eternally sporting an impressive rig.

It makes Wahlberg’s latest physical transformation all the more incredible. For his latest role in the upcoming film, Father Stu, Wahlberg is looking to gain a staggering 14 kilograms in just six weeks. Well, it seems Wahlberg is one to hit his goals early as in just three weeks he’s already gained a significant 9 kilograms - and he’s not stopping here.