“From this, three weeks ago, to this, now,” Wahlberg captioned his Instagram post which debuted the new physique. He’s now looking to gain a further 9 kilograms, taking his weight gain for the role to an impressive 18 kilograms.
It’s a remarkable feat, particularly given the fact Wahlberg is known for his intense daily routine that involves an insane workout schedule and the kind of strict diet that would see you go crazy. You have to wonder just how the star is coping with the transformation and the new lifestyle it presents to him, but as he explained to Jimmy Kimmel in a recent interview, the weight gain has been quite liberating as it’s allowed him to divert from his typically strict diet. “They want me to do it as healthy as possible and I’m like, ‘Dude, I’ve been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight. I want to go to bakeries. I want to go to Denny’s. I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on.”
It just goes to show the great lengths actors will go to for their roles. It’s not the first time Wahlberg has transformed for a role. Previously the actor packed on around 18kgs of solid muscle for his role in Pain and Game, before gaining over 27kgs for his role in Deepwater Horizon and Patriot’s Day. He now adds his name to an exclusive club of actor’s known for their physical transformations, including the likes of Christian Bale, Michael B. Jordan and Jake Gyllenhaal. We can only hope that the movie is so good, that it’s worth the effort Wahlberg is putting in.