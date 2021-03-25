Watch Fight Club enough times and you just might fancy yourself as the next Tyler Durden, complete with Brad Pitt’s eight-pack of such defined, lean muscle that, should you zoom any closer, you might mistake it for some kind of corrugated iron roof. The reality, though, is that should a fight break out in public that somehow plants you in the thick of it, your skills are more likely to resemble Colin Firth and Hugh Grant’s match up in Bridget Jones than they are a trained boxer. Even so, there’s something deeply embedded in the recess of our brains that suggests we can fight. And though we know fighting is wrong, still, we have an instinct to do it anyway.

As Scott Atkinson writes in The Guardian, most men feel an instinct to fight as a result of the “small voice deep in our caveman brains, the one questioning our manhood if we back down from physical confrontation. We feel the second shame immediately after because manhood (and its arbitrary makers) is something we’re not supposed to be worried about any more - certainly not the more base aspects of it, like violence.”