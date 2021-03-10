Just what is Driven, you may ask? Well, the range encompasses three bikes: the Hero, proof that Driven can shift; the Venge, the most aero drivetrain in the world; and the Lux, demonstrating the bike’s compatibility across multi terrains. Each is a testament to the innovation and incredible efforts of CeramicSpeed’s incredible engineers and team, cementing their desire for the future of drivetrain technology.
The goal behind the Driven range was to create a bike with a 99 per cent efficiency drivetrain but after launching the first version of Driven at the Eurobike show in 2018, it became clear that the bikes could be ridden but not shift gears. Shortly after, a battle of engineering ensued where they had to create a rideable bike that could also shift.
Now, the company can boast the world’s most efficient drivetrain, setting a new benchmark in technology after increasing optimal efficiency to 99 per cent and creating 49 per cent less friction than market leaders. The range of bikes eliminate friction by the articulation of a chain due to its innovative pinion drive shaft design. As well as this, Driven utilises 21 CeramicSpeed hybrid bearings, each containing unique ceramic balls that are 58 per cent lighter and 2.3 times harder than traditional steel, increasing the speed of the bearing by 30-50 per cent.
As CeramicSpeed suggests, “The speed gained from riding a CeramicSpeed OSPW System are the result of a lightweight carbon cage combined with high precision aluminium pulley wheels that are equipped with CeramicSpeed Bearings. The unique system can increase power savings to 2.4 watts, making it the most powerful pulley wheel system available.”
It’s exciting stuff. For more details and to view the Driven range, head to the official CeramicSpeed website here.