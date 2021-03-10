It’s been some time since Lance Armstrong rocked the cycling world with the devastating realisation of doping at the highest level. In the time since, despite the Tour de France and most high-performance races being shrouded in allegations of doping, for the most part the sport of cycling remains largely unfazed. While runners are grappling with advancements in technology courtesy of the ZoomX Next% and various other shoes that have some questioning whether they should be banned, the bike hasn’t quite experienced such an overhaul in design.

Well, at least that was the case until CeramicSpeed came along and introduced us all to ‘Driven’. As the company suggests, this “revolutionary drivetrain concept” sets “new standards in mechanical and aerodynamic efficiency, eliminating the need for derailleurs and chains.”