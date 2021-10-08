At the height of the global pandemic, when countries around the world found themselves in collective lockdown, most of us found ourselves watching Michaela Coel’s critically acclaimed I May Destroy You. The series quickly became a pop phenomenon, sparking a global conversation around sexual consent laws and non-consensual sex acts, including the removal of a condom during sex. For those who weren’t familiar with the term ‘stealthing’ before, Coel’s series saw it come under the spotlight.

The name itself undermines the trauma caused by stealthing. It might sound like your average dating faux pas, joining the likes of ghosting and bread crumbing to suggest the myriad of ways relationships are brought to a close in the modern age. But the fact is stealthing is far more serious and damaging. The act is one that involves sneakily removing a condom during sex, an action that not only revokes someone’s consent, but is also criminal. Now, the ACT has become the first Australian jurisdiction to criminalise the act, as the ABC reports.

The legislation was introduced by Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee and unanimously passed the ACT Legislative Assembly. Lee said that the change to sexual consent laws would mean the “intentional fraudulent representation” about the use of a condom during sex would be a crime. “The bill amends current consent provisions under the Crimes Act to explicitly state that a person’s consent is negated if it is caused by the intentional misrepresentation by the other person about the use of a condom,” according to the ABC.