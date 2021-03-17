It used to be the case that over the age of four, no one cared about how many steps you’d taken in a day. Sure, counting the steps a toddler makes as they’re learning to walk is novel, but over the age of 10? Please, get a better skill. But in the age of peak wellness, step-counting came to take on a new life-form and soon enough, our daily step count came to be included in our dating bios, office room banter, and general conversation with strangers. Thanks to fit tech like Garmin, the Apple Watch and Fitbit, we were able to monitor our steps with the kind of intensity an athlete pays to their training and recovery.

Now though, it seems these wearable devices have another feature: enabling partners to suss out whether their boyfriend is cheating or not. For one Fitbit user, a spike in calories burned at 2am suggested to his girlfriend that something was a miss in their relationship and upon further investigation, she realised he was cheating.