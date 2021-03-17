According to Nadia Essex, who rose to fame as an expert on Celebs Go Dating, she found out her boyfriend was cheating when she noticed his Fitbit. Essex, 39, responded to a TikToker who posed the topic: “Stitch with the moment you knew your relationship was over.”
In a video posted to the social media platform, Essex explained: “So when my boyfriend came home from a night out, I woke up in the morning and though, ‘Let me make some breakfast.’ And I got a notification on my Fitbit - the Fitbit that we’d synced together - that between 2 o’clock and 3 o’clock in the morning, last morning, he had burned over 500 calories.”
Essex didn’t explicitly say what that strange calorie burn entailed, but she did confirm our suspicions by smiling to the camera as she declared, “I shoved that breakfast where the sun don’t shine, darling.”
Users have been shocked by the revelation, finding it equal parts hilarious and devastating. Already having racked up more than 446,000 views and 48,000 likes, one person commented: “That is the best, but defo worst, story. You’re so much better without him.”
Another wrote: “Well at least you found out. Who knows how long it would’ve carried on for if you hadn’t!”
Some tried to defend the boyfriend, with one commenting: “I was about to say he could have been dancing in a club but if you knew what he was really doing…”
Essex replied to the above with a number of crying-with-laughter emojis, writing back: "He wishes that was what it was.”