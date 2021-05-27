Despite the fact that most of us spend the whole year wearing nothing but cut-off shorts, singlets and, should the weather dip, the odd beanie and pair of Ugg Boots, the allure of spending time in the snow is strong. For a nation that prides itself on the kind of beaches that are so well known, international audiences know about them from TV shows like Bondi Rescue, trading it all for weeks at the snow is becoming an increasingly popular pastime. But while the Snowy Mountains and Thredbo serve as the main hot-spot for all your snow-related activities, it appears those in Sydney will soon come to be spared the exhausting drive. Now, Western Sydney will be home to Australia’s first indoor snow and ski resort.

Appropriately named ‘Winter Sports World’, the $300 million venue will become the new destination for all things snow-related. You can expect a 300-metre ski run for advanced skiers, an 120-room luxury 4.5 star hotel, an Olympic-sized ice skating rink, ice climbing, snow play, and all the restaurants and cafes you would want serving up some beers and, more importantly, that hot chocolate you need to embrace the ski lifestyle.