Expected to open beside the Nepean River in Penrith in the winter of 2024, renders released on the resort’s social media depict a winter wonderland, and we can’t help but envision ourselves there in the future. According to the development’s website, Winter Sports World hopes to be a space where people with any experience on the slopes can visit for snow time, whether that be first-time skiers looking to learn the techniques required to master skiing or snowboarding, or Winter Olympians looking to train for sports like alpine skiing, figure skating, ice hockey, snowboarding and curling.
The images are remarkable in that the architecture is not only stunning, but appears somewhat futuristic from the outside with this winter palace enclosed behind a sculptural facade, that sits in a lush, green site. But while there might not be snow on the outside, inside the ski resort will have ‘year round perfect snow’. We aren’t quite sure how that works but hey, let’s leave that part to the experts.
It might be some time before we get to hit the slopes at Winter Sports World, but this ski resort looks set to be the new destination for all your snow activities. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information unfolds.