With NSW now in its longest lockdown and other states grappling with the spread of the delta variant, the messaging from health officials and state governments has been clear: roll up your sleeves and get vaccinated. Despite the fact that the vaccine rollout by the federal government has been something of a shit show to put it lightly, with the Christmas holidays rapidly approaching, many are doing all they can to get their double dose in the hopes that we might just be able to see our family and friends in the festive period. Having gone so long without hugs and the warm embrace of family, it’s all we can do but strive to get there as a nation in solidarity.

But even as vaccination rates continue to increase around Australia, controversial claims and misinformation concerning the vaccines continues to spread on online platforms and media outlets. These misleading theories have little to no evidence to support them and have been widely shut down by scientists and researchers, but if you needed any further encouragement to get a jab perhaps this study is one worth taking stock of. New research suggests that aside from the health benefit of not getting seriously sick or dying from Covid-19 following vaccination, rolling up your sleeves could actually pose mental health benefits, too.

The study, published in the journal of PLoS One, saw researchers track people who received their first dose of any coronavirus vaccine between December 2020 and March 2021. They found that those who had received a shot were less likely to show signs of mild or severe depression than those who had not been vaccinated, including those who intended to get vaccinated but had not been able to do so.