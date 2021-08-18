Where it was once considered a relatively niche hobby and one best kept hidden from family and friends, gaming has since become big business. The games themselves have come a long way from Mario Kart on Nintendo ’64, and gaming fiends are so invested in developing their skills and exploring such sensory video-game experiences that even the tools to do so have changed, with ergonomic chairs and mouse pads ensuring their hands and backs are kept injury-free. But for anyone who still sees gaming as an idle activity that merely sees you barely move, aside from a twitching of the thumbs and the occasional trip to the fridge, think again. A new study suggests that being a gamer can also see you burn fat, too.

According to the study, which was admittedly carried out by an esports platform called Stakester that allows users to win money and prizes by playing video games, male gamers can burn a staggering 420 calories over a two-hour gaming session. To put that into perspective, two hours gaming burns the equivalent of doing 1,000 sit-ups.

According to Tom Fairey, CEO and founder of Stakester, “We all know that competition increases our heart rate and most of us have experienced the ‘gaming sweat’ that happens when you’re searching for a last-minute goal in FIFA or in a tight spot in Warzone. It’s no surprise that this burns calories, but we were surprised to see just how many is burned during a two-hour session, it certainly beats doing 1,000 sit ups.”