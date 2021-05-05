Instagram filters might suggest that smaller noses are in vogue as you might say, but if science is to be believed, men with larger noses should stand proud and brandish that side profile as regularly as they can. According to a recently published study, those with larger noses are found to have longer penises, too. All this time women were measuring a man’s hands when really, the answer was right there on their face all along.

In a study published to the Basic and Clinical Andrology, researchers from Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine looked at the corpses of 126 men (ok, a bit bleak we must admit) within three days of death and measured a range of body parts. The researchers looked at height, weight, length of their penis when flaccid, circumference of penis and weight of their testicles, too.

It was found that men with bigger noses had a ‘stretched penile length’ of at least 5.3 inches and that men with smaller noses have a penis length of 4.1 inches when erect. If this has you raising your eyebrows at just how such a thing is measured on a corpse, the researchers went on to add that the accurate way to replicate the length of an erect penis is to lay the cadaver out and pull the penis up as far as it would go, giving them the ‘stretched penile length’ or SPL as they deem it in the scientific world.