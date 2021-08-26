It’s 2021 and you don’t need us to remind you that you need to be drinking water. We’re practically primed from preschool to be guzzling H2O, but admittedly some people find it more challenging than others. While there are those who seem to take a swig from their Yeti bottle with practically every breath, carrying around a cumbersome 2L bottle just to rub their hydrating prowess in the faces of all those who aren’t hydrating properly, others have what can only be described as the drinking style of a camel. If you consider yourself part of the latter group, it’s time to start doubling down on your water intake. As it turns out, it’s not just important for hydration, it can also prevent heart failure.

According to a large long-term study from the European Society of Cardiology, drinking too little water on a daily basis triggers changes in your body that raise your risk of heart failure. It’s recommended that we need three litres of water per day. Fall short of this frequently, and it can begin to add up for your heart health. When you don’t take in enough water over the long term, the concentration of sodium in your body gets too high, which then activates physiological processes that can lead to heart failure.

According to study author Dr Natalia Dmitrieva of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, “Our study suggests that maintaining good hydration can prevent or at least slow down the changes within the heart that lead to heart failure.” She adds, “The findings indicate that we need to pay attention to the amount of fluid we consume every day and take action if we find that we drink too little.”