A new study has suggested men, and specifically men who are less physically fit, have to work harder to burn fat.

For the study, researchers led by the University of Bath's Centre for Nutrition, Exercise & Metabolism took 73 healthy adults (41 men and 32 women) aged between 19 and 63 and tested their ability to burn fat by having them take part in a cycling fitness test while measuring key indicators, like "peak VO2" or their highest possible oxygen uptake.

Their results, which have been published in the International Journal of Sport Nutrition & Exercise Medicine, found that females and those who were physically fitter, right across the age ranges, burnt fat more efficiently when exercising.

The researchers put the difference down to women's bodies using fat as a fuel source during exercise more readily than men.