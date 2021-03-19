And while there are a plethora of reasons you might not be sleeping well at night (read more about that here), Blackmores has released new research centred around stress and sleep, with key findings showing Aussies are mainly being kept up at night due to high stress levels.

Turns out, almost two thirds (65%) of Australians find their stress negatively impacts their sleep, with nearly a quarter (23%) contacting a health professional because of stress.





Following the year that was, 2021 is well and truly shaping up to be a year all about taking back control and it's become super important to embrace self-care as part of your daily routine to help rejuvenate stress and sleep patterns.

“From our research, we found most Australians don't know there are natural ways to support your health journey. On top of simple lifestyle changes such as meditation and moving your body, there are also supplements that can help support sleep and stress concerns,” says Managing Director, Blackmores Australia and New Zealand, Ayumi Uyeda.

Here are 10 ways you can gain control of your stress and sleep levels on a daily basis