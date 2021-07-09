When the eyes close and we drift off at night, we’re held hostage to the dreams that take shape in our minds. For the most part, one hopes these dreams are comedic at best, that they show us gallivanting and taking up some epic adventure we probably wouldn’t be game to do in real life. In our dreams, we’re James Bond taking on a death-defying stunt, or shooting hoops with the kind of skill that made a household name out of Jordan. But sometimes these dreams are far from kind, like the one where you witness your partner cheating on you. Or, where you are cheating on your partner. It’s enough to see you wake up sweaty and shaking, questioning if there’s something your subconscious is trying to tell you, or if it’s really just a case of your dreams getting the best of you.

If you were at all curious to know what dreams of cheating mean, take some comfort in the fact that affair dreams are common. In an interview with Glamour UK, bestselling author of The A to Z Dream Dictionary, Theresa Cheung, explains that cheating dreams have a constant theme. But as Cheung explains, “During and since Covid lockdowns, the messages about dream affairs have more than tripled. These days, it’s rare for a day to go by without someone anxiously asking me to help them understand the meaning of a cheating dream.”

Cheung explains that even those in the most committed relationships can experience a cheating dream and that the experience is a completely normal and healthy one. Still, it’s hard not to take such dreams personally and in that instance, they do actually serve as a pretty good nudge to reconsider your relationship and what cheating means to you. Consider who in the dream is doing the cheating. If it’s you, are you cheating on yourself in some way? Cheung says one should consider things like short cuts taken in real life, whether it’s cheating yourself out of the self-care or quality time you need for personal growth, all of which prove instrumental in solidifying long-lasting relationships. If it’s your partner that’s cheating in the dream, do you feel you are being cheated out of their full attention?