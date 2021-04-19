We’ve all been there: an important work meeting scheduled for tomorrow morning and an evening that necessitates burning the midnight oil to ensure we’re ready and prepared. In such states of anxiety, stress-eating generally ensues and sees us eat the entire contents of our fridge in an effort to keep working. We know we should be eating healthy, with plates of food that display a range of colours and leafy greens, but the reality is far from such meals. Typically, the wrappers and chip packets lining our trash betrays our momentary weakness.

As it turns out though, unhealthy dinners and snacking the night before an important meeting or work day can actually have an adverse impact on our productivity the next day. According to a North Carolina State University study, 97 full-time employees were recruited and interviewed three times a day for 10 days about their physical and emotional well-being before and after work.

In the evening, they were asked about their eating and drinking habits when they got home. ‘Bad’ eating habits pertained to those who said they overindulged in food or alcohol, or simply ate too much junk food before they turned in for the night.