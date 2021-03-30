Each actor has something unique they bring to the table - or at least the very best in Hollywood do. With Matthew McConnaughey it’s that Texan drawl and sun-soaked skin, Jonah Hill has his wit, while Brad Pitt is, well, Brad Pitt. But if ever there was a distinctive laugh you needed for a film, it’s Seth Rogen that seems to take the cake for a laugh that not only seems to encapsulate his very personality, but also speaks for his passions, too. The “heh-heh-heh” of Rogen is so deep and croaky, it could practically serve as the advertisement for pot.

The actor has been open about many things in his life, including that of smoking weed and alcohol. In a recent interview with British GQ, the 38-year-old opened up about consuming alcoholic beverages as a teenager and young adult and why he turned to drugs instead.