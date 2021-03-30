Rogen told the publication that he was drinking between the ages of 13 and 23 “as often as I could without derailing my life in any meaningful way.” But, as the actor suggests, he began to question why he was taking part in such actions.
“Like, why am I getting blackout drunk at these things and hating myself the next day? And I think I realised I had been lied to about alcohol and that it held a place in society for the wrong reasons.”
Rogen then decided to cut out most alcohol “around ten years ago,” and instead decided to take drugs socially. “Once I grew more comfortable with doing other drugs that were more stigmatised and not worrying about damage in terms of anyone’s perceptions of me, there was just a point where I realised I just need to be comfortable doing a quarter tab of Molly [MDMA] at this party and not drinking and having a much better time,” he said. “Or eating a tiny bit of shrooms at this thing or having a [weed] lollipop.”
“The next day I don’t have a hangover,” Rogen continued. “I’m not throwing up.”
“It’s just much better for me,” he added.
Asked what a world without weed would look like, Rogen said: “It would be like saying you can’t wear clothes anymore. It would be a real bummer. It would make it really hard for me to do what I need to do in the world.”
For Rogen, marijuana has helped significantly with his low-level Tourette’s and OCD. Speaking against the stigma associated with smoking weed, Rogen said: “The only stigma with weed is because it affects your brain. And people are just weird about it.”
“They don’t like talking about brain health,” he added.