It goes without saying that should you grow up with Arnold Schwarzenegger as your father, you can expect fitness to be a part of your DNA. The Terminator has cemented his position in pop culture as a weight-lifting sensation, a man who made pumping iron not only a hobby, but a manifesto, and who continues to defy his age with intense workouts and gruelling gym schedules. By all means, these are big shoes to fill, but Patrick Schwarzenegger is embracing the challenge and just recently gained close to 12 kilograms (27 pounds) for his 27th birthday.

After suffering a rather debilitating shoulder injury that saw him sidelined for close to two years, Schwarzenegger set about embarking on new goals in an effort to ease back onto the fitness bandwagon. He started what he called the “5am challenge,” whereby he recruited more than 400 people on Instagram to join him in chasing their own fitness goals. Done in an effort to hold himself accountable to his daily workouts and stay motivated, Schwarzenegger would start the day by sending the group a motivational quote and interact with others embarking on their own fitness journey.