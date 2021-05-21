The star has been open about his training and diet, regularly posting to his YouTube channel where he shared the strict diet he’s been on in preparation for the bout. It includes four meals and starts with a breakfast of three eggs, 200 grams of chicken and a smoothie made from 150 grams of yoghurt, 100 grams of berries and 40 grams of oats. Safe to say, he might be on a weight loss diet but the Mountain certainly is far from starved.
“I’m extremely happy with my shape right now,” says Björnsson. “When I started this journey, I weighed 205 kilograms. And now I’m down to 155. Feeling good, feeling healthy.”
The feat Björnsson will be undertaking is no easy one. Few can attest to going from a Strongman to boxing professional, but again, these people lack the steely-eyed determination the Mountain possesses. As far as his training goes, The Mountain has been boxing for almost a year now, which involved learning how to use “his bodyweight, his balance and his sharpness.”
In his YouTube video, he finishes his boxing session with a spin on the assault bike where he proceeds to do 30 seconds slow, 20 seconds at a moderate intensity, and 10 seconds “super fast.” He does this five times, rests for three minutes, and then does it again for another three to six times.
With his upcoming boxing match rapidly approaching, it seems certain that Björnsson will only be doubling-down on his training and diet. The match is scheduled for May 28, where he will make his boxing debut against former commonwealth gold medal winning fighter Simon Valley. This exhibition will serve as prep for Björnsson’s upcoming ‘World’s Strongest Fight’ against Eddie Hall, set to take place in September.