He’s previously recorded a 10,000-calorie day which saw former World's Strongest Man Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson consume a plate of six eggs and French Toast just for breakfast, but it seems the Mountain is cutting back and honing in on his diet. As the Game of Thrones star prepares for his upcoming boxing match, it appears he’s putting in some serious work to get down to size. Sporting a lean appearance, The Mountain revealed his incredible 50kg weight loss, going from “Mountain to Rock” as one Instagram user commented.

The star has been open about his training and diet, regularly posting to his YouTube channel where he shared the strict diet he’s been on in preparation for the bout. It includes four meals and starts with a breakfast of three eggs, 200 grams of chicken and a smoothie made from 150 grams of yoghurt, 100 grams of berries and 40 grams of oats. Safe to say, he might be on a weight loss diet but the Mountain certainly is far from starved. “I’m extremely happy with my shape right now,” says Björnsson. “When I started this journey, I weighed 205 kilograms. And now I’m down to 155. Feeling good, feeling healthy.”

The feat Björnsson will be undertaking is no easy one. Few can attest to going from a Strongman to boxing professional, but again, these people lack the steely-eyed determination the Mountain possesses. As far as his training goes, The Mountain has been boxing for almost a year now, which involved learning how to use “his bodyweight, his balance and his sharpness.” In his YouTube video, he finishes his boxing session with a spin on the assault bike where he proceeds to do 30 seconds slow, 20 seconds at a moderate intensity, and 10 seconds “super fast.” He does this five times, rests for three minutes, and then does it again for another three to six times.