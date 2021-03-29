In the past year, TikTok has spawned a new generation of stars with the kind of clout and celebrity status you’d expect from Hollywood’s biggest names. From viral dance videos to fitness challenges and transformations, the platform has seen a number of users find fame or, at the very least, garner a loyal fan following.

One such name is dancer and content creator Donté Colley who took to TikTok to share his incredible transformation, courtesy of going plant-based. While he only adopted the diet three months ago, the results speak for themselves and aside from his noticeably lean physique, Colley is speaking up about the mental benefits he’s seen as a result of the plant-based diet.