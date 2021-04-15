Adding to this, Seaspiracy directors Ali and Lucy Tabrizi said in an interview with Plant Based News, “The study estimates that with current fishing trends - if they continue - we could see empty oceans, or commercially virtually empty oceans, by 2048.”

They add, “And this is speculation. As with every [study] - there’s going to be a margin of error. In some places in our oceans, that year is going to be further. In some parts of our oceans, it’s already happened - where it’s no longer viable to catch fish. There’s just none left anymore.”

Ali continued: “The overall trend is what we need to look at. So who cares if it’s 2048, 2050, or 2051? The trajectory is showing that fish populations are declining overall. Sure, you might get a few species that are rebounding a little bit, because we reduce fishing pressure - but the overall trend is going downwards. I believe the scientists put forward a statement saying that so long as we follow some sustainable measures - we’re not going to see empty oceans by 2048. I believe that might have been used to justify continuing fishing. But the thing is, that would be dependent on doing those sustainable measures. There’s no real evidence globally that we’re doing that.”

Just last week, the duo behind the controversial film created an online petition to help protect 30 per cent of the oceans by 2030. In just three days, it’s already garnered more than 100,o00 signatures and now stands at 300,000. The petition calls for more ‘no-catch’ zones and, if successful, would be installed in at least 30 per cent of waters around the UK. It reads: “Unless we act now we will live to see the death of the oceans. And, our children will never know the wonder and beauty of our once thriving blue planet. Seaspiracy has exposed the truth. But, we can’t fix this on our own. Now we need action, and that’s where you come in. Together we can change this.”

It goes without saying that the documentary has become a must-watch on Netflix. If you’re wanting to do more to help, you can sign the Seaspiracy petition here.