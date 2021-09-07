If one thing has come to light since the global coronavirus pandemic came to define our lives, it’s that we are a nation of hard workers. Increasingly, work has come to be seen not only as a source of income, but an extension of our own identity. Not surprisingly, so many of us agonise over our careers and work choices, believing we need to find something that inspires us, a passion to hone and craft and, ultimately, monetise. Regardless of where you stand on the job front though - if you’re merely someone who lives to work or works to live - enforced lockdown saw many of us question whether we were truly living the lifestyles we want for ourselves. Hours spent at the desk have seen us now yearn for the outdoors and more time off, coinciding with a global push for a four-day working week.

The idea of a four-day work week has been championed for decades. Now, Scotland plans to launch a trial four-day workweek after a campaign promise made by the ruling Scottish National Party. It insists that workers will have their hours reduced by 20 per cent, but won’t suffer any loss in compensation. Funded by the SNP with a 10 million pound fund, the monies will be used to experiment with an abbreviated workweek.

The implementation of such a trial comes after a recent poll conducted in Scotland, which saw 80 per cent of people respond favourable to the idea. Respondents said the program would not only enhance their health, but their happiness too, using results from other countries like Iceland, New Zealand and Japan as proof.