It’s the film that generated the kind of quotes you would throw around at parties and social circles, where mis-quoting or forgetting a reference would lead to humiliation and the kind of ostracisation only experienced by those guilty of the worst faux-pas. 2007’s Superbad launched its young cast into a new tier of stardom, one few could have anticipated. With its measly $20 million budget, the film became a pop culture sensation, raking in a staggering $170.8 million at the box office. Hilariously raunchy, quotable, and at times sincerely heartfelt, the movie continues to be a fan favourite even today. Now, it seems even science agrees as the film has been deemed the Funniest Movie of All Time according to one recent study.

While they didn’t quite do a population survey to determine the results, a study published by the experts at OnBuy Movies analysed the top 125 comedies based on IMDb reviews. They analysed titles with ratings above 6.0 and a number of keywords synonymous with “funny”. Using this criteria, a select few movies made the cut while others unfortunately did not.

Using this metric, Superbad prevailed as the leading film when it comes to funny movies. It scored an impressive 7.6 across 528,021 individual ratings and had close to 250 reviews containing keywords closely linked or similar to “funny” which, given our penchant for adopting the tone of a revered film critic when it comes to writing movie reviews, is no easy feat.