In clinching the top spot, Superbad even bested Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious Deadpool which came in at a close second with a score of 8.0 across 918,739 individual ratings and 233 reviews. Interestingly, it’s not the first time science has attempted to find just what film scores the most laughs when it comes to comedies. Perhaps given the current climate we find ourselves in where the news is akin to shooting lemon juice into the eyeball, we’re willing to dig deeper if it means finding something that is guaranteed to make us laugh.
Previously, a study sought to break down the funniest movies of all time based on laughs per minute. In this study, Superbad actually didn’t rate amongst the top, but instead only came in at number four, behind the 1980 comedy classic, Airplane!
It goes without saying that films are, like any art form, subjective, and determining just what happens to be the funniest movie of all time is no easy task, with rankings sure to prove controversial. Below are the 10 funniest movies of all time based on the laughs per minute rating, curiously, just what film do you think deserves the top spot?
Funniest Movies Of All Time (Laughs Per Minute)
- Airplane! - 3 laughs/minute
- The Hangover - 2.4 laughs/minute
- Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! - 2.3 laughs/minute
- Superbad - 1.9 laughs/minute
- Borat - 1.7 laughs/minute
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy - 1.6 laughs/minute
- American Pie - 1.5 laughs/minute
- Bridesmaids - 1.4 laughs/minute
- Shaun of the Dead - 1.3 laughs/minute
- Life of Brian - 1.2 laughs/minute