In an interview with The Daily Telegraph earlier this month, SAS Australia chief instructor Ant Middleton said he 'crushed' Sam during the selection course.
'Just because he is a big lump, I am not scared to try and push those buttons,' Ant said, revealing how he rooted out and exploited Sam's weaknesses.
The Army veteran relentlessly attacked the rugby league prop 'psychologically and physically' after discovering the 'chink in his armour'.
Sam Burgess' at-home workout
Earlier this year, Sam revealed his intense workout regimen in the lead up the show, and it's no less intense than you'd expect.
In the time lapse video, the 32-year-old former rugby league footballer can be seen carrying out a series of gruelling exercises.
A shirtless Sam started out on an exercise bike, which appeared to have been set up on a home tennis court.
He then moved onto a green towel, which had been laid on the ground, and performed a series of sit-ups and push-ups.
The retired South Sydney Rabbitohs star then moved over to a pair of kettlebells, and proceeded to lift them.
He broke down his workout in the caption, writing: 'Make hay whilst the sun shines.'
Sam revealed he does '10 rounds' of the circuit, which includes '1500m bike in 3mins', '15 narrow press-ups' and '15 sit-ups'. He also includes a '15 strict shrug', followed by a '15-minute cool down'.