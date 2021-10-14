“It was such a rollercoaster emotionally, physically and mentally, but it was such a wonderful experience,” former rugby league player Sam Burgess told Kochie and Nat on Sunrise after being announced as the only celebrity contestant to 'pass' the SAS selection course. “There were numerous times on the show that were really uncomfortable, but it didn’t really cross my mind to exit the show, I went in with the intention to complete the show and get right to the end.”

While the 32-year-old, who was joined in Tuesday’s final episode by dual Olympian Jana Pittman, Olympic medallist John Steffensen, Home And Away actor Dan Ewing and tennis legend Mark Philippoussis, has been open about the incredible impact being part of the show had on him emotionally - the physical changes, that were an outcome of gruelling daily challenges, are pretty incredible, too.

Stripping off on Instagram last night to reveal the transformation he underwent while taking part in the show, Burgess revealed that he’d taken the photo one day after he was deemed the season’s winner, and was “minus 8.5kg down”.

“Safe to say I’ve managed to put a few kgs back on,” he said.