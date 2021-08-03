When it comes to comedy, it seems Ryan Reynolds can do no wrong. From Deadpool to The Hitman’s Bodyguard, in recent years Reynolds has cemented his place amongst the comedic geniuses of Hollywood, those who draw audiences to theatres simply for the pleasure of making them cackle and, where possible, fear the wetting of pants from a single line delivery. And if the most recent teaser from his upcoming project, Free Guy, is anything to go by, it looks like we’re in for another hilarious adventure. This time, Reynolds is poking fun at the very thing we admire here at Men’s Health: fitness. Well, not exactly fitness, but those who devote their entire lives to the gaining of muscle, the shredding of fat, and the idolisation of their physique in the gym mirror.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, the actor poked fun at the Hollywood fitness complex which sees actors bulk up for roles. Consider your favourite Marvel character stars and their relentless training regimens and strict diet plans, and that’s essentially what Reynolds is shining a spotlight on, albeit in a very, very funny way. Audiences are introduced to Dude, a muscle-bound bad guy who appears to be a major obstacle for Reynolds’s protagonist in the film. Dude is swole. It’s impossibly big, the kind of jacked physique that takes years of relentless training to achieve. That or steroids.