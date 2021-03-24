Yesterday morning, the Vic Government Twitter page shared an infographic detailing the new COVID-19 milestone of zero active cases.

"Yesterday there were no new cases reported. 13,549 test results were received. Thank you to everyone who got tested," the post said.

So what's changing?

In Victoria, from Friday, masks will no longer be required to be worn in retail settings and will only be mandatory on public transport, inside rideshare vehicles and taxis, as well as in sensitive settings such as aged care facilities and hospitals.

Private gathering numbers will increase to 100 people, up from 30 visitors. Public outdoor gatherings will double to 200 people.

The cap for office workers will be removed, enabling everyone to return to work, while public sector workers will also be required to return to work for at least three days a week under a new government mandate.

As for dance floors, the cap will be removed and indoor non-seated entertainment venues will have an extended capacity of 75 per cent. Increased capacity has also been announced for sporting events, with 75 per cent of fans permitted for round two of the AFL this week.

As for NSW, who are a step ahead of their Victorian neighbours, there is a new set of rules that will take effect from 12.01am on March 29:

From Monday:

No caps on numbers at weddings and funerals

No restrictions on singing anywhere

No restrictions on dancing anywhere

No cap on visitors in the home (if there are more than 100 people there must be a COVID-19 safety plan and electronic recording of visitor details)

200 people allowed at personal outdoor public gatherings

All venues to move to 2sqm rule (venues will be allowed at least 25 people before 2sqm rule applies)

100 per cent seated capacity at entertainment venues (stadiums, theatres etc)

Mask use on public transport will move from "mandatory" to "strongly recommended"

Even through NSW recorded two cases of COVID-19 community transmission in the past two months (both linked to the state's hotel quarantine program), Premier Gladys Berejiklian says we're still doing really well.

"That is the key to our success," Berejiklian said.

"If there is an outbreak and we can't identify all the people in a particular venue, we will be having to go backwards again and I don't want to see that happen.

"We are doing really well. And the way that we will continue to do well is a couple of things, firstly it is registering."

Ms Berejiklian said all people who were working in quarantine hotels had received at least one COVID-19 jab.

"Many are now getting their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine and that is great news," she said.