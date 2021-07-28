We all have that friend (or housemate) that’s known for loving self-pleasure a little too much. This is the person who retreats to the bedroom before anyone else, indulging in a regular schedule of masturbation that others can only scoff at. In all fairness, if you’re single in 2021, there are few alternatives. Spare a thought for those in NSW who have had to endure weeks of lockdown without so much as a singles bubble, simply relying on high-speed WiFi and a graphic memory of how it felt to be touched…all those many months ago. So, before you go chastising them for such habits, take a moment to read this study which suggests regular ejaculation isn’t just healthy, it’s actually necessary.

Researchers at Harvard University found that men who ejaculate at least 21 times a month could see their chances of getting prostate cancer slashed by a third, which is pretty extraordinary stuff. Published in European Urology in 2016, the study looked at 31,925 men who then filled out three questionnaires about ejaculation frequency between 1992 and 2010. The results found there was a statistically significant reduction in prostate cancer rates among men who ejaculated frequently.

According to the study’s authors, “We evaluated whether ejaculation frequency throughout adulthood is related to prostate cancer risk in a large US-based study. We found that men reporting higher compared to lower ejaculatory frequency in adulthood were less likely to be subsequently diagnosed with prostate cancer. These findings provide additional evidence of a beneficial role of more frequent ejaculation throughout adult life in the ethology of PCa [prostate cancer], particularly for low-risk disease.”