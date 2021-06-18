Taking to social media, Nadal said the fact there were only two weeks between the French Open and Wimbledon “didn’t make it easier” on his body to recover from “the always demanding” clay court season. He explained, “I have decided not to participate at this year’s championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team I understand that it is the right decision.”

Nadal has been a Wimbledon champion twice, winning the tournament in 2008 and 2010. He’s also won the Olympic gold medal in singles at the 2008 Beijing Games and in doubles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. With 20 major singles grand slams to his name and a record 13 titles at the French Open, Nadal is one of the most decorated stars in his sport and many can only hope that he continues to add to his impressive resume in the future.

“The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition,” he wrote. “Prevention of any kind of excess in my body is a very important factor at this stage of my career in order to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles.”

Nadal sent a special message to fans in Great Britain and Japan following the announcement of his decision in which he wrote, “The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a sports person, I found the spirit that every sports person in the world wants to live.”

He added, “I personally had the chance to live three of them and had the honour to be the flag bearer for my country.”