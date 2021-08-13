Experts were quick to weigh in, with erectile dysfunction website Mojo drawing on the site’s co-founder Angus Barge to give some advice. Speaking to HuffPost, Barge explained: “Step away from the apple cider bottle. Many men are drawn to seemingly simple home remedies because it feels like there is something natural and wholesome about them. However, there is no evidence that it will get you harder or larger.”
He added, “It is thought that this old folks tale originates from the fact that apple cider vinegar can be good for your cardiac health and blood flow. Taking it orally it can help lower cholesterol. Bathing your penis in it can make you smell like a chip shop.”
Barge instead advocates for a more holistic approach. “For any men looking for ED quick fixes or penis enlargements we would suggest the best remedy is to start working on your sexual wellbeing. There are loads of techniques you can use that help you build a more positive relationship with your penis. They have been used by doctors and therapists in private practice for decades; some take as little as 10 minutes and all you need is a quiet spot.”
Sex expert Ruby Payne also explained to HuffPost, “Sometimes I can’t believe I have to say these things, but there is absolutely no evidence (and I really mean NO evidence) that apple cider vinegar will do anything to help your penis grow bigger.” She added, “Not only will it sting like hell - especially if you shove it up your bum - it could actually burn where you have applied it. Damage to your skin can lead to infection, and nobody wants an infection down there.”
So, once again for the fellas in the back: do not your dick in a bottle of apple cider vinegar. Don’t do it. Ever.