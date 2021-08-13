You have to hand it to pop culture: so inculcated in our minds is the phrase “size does matter” that men around the world will practically stop at nothing if it serves any chance of adding length to their penis. While you’d think enough men would have come to realise size really doesn’t matter - just look at the emergence of dating site Dinky One, a platform designed specifically for men with below-average size penis to meet the growing demand of women who have a preference for smaller dicks - it appears porn sites are now playing to such insecurities. While we can’t say the ads that pop-up on porn sites tend to garner much attention (or at least divert it from the main event), one ad is drawing a lot of eyeballs. This ad is particularly bizarre, claiming that apple cider vinegar on the penis can help it grow.

As one VICE reporter noted, the ad contains images of highly veiny animated penises being stuck into bottles of apple cider vinegar and is accompanied by the text “This Weird Trick Makes Any Penis Increase by 65%”. The ad features on a range of different porn sites, and while the ad itself doesn’t even direct viewers to a page where they can purchase the vinegar substance, it instead leads to a pill that supposedly helps enlarge your penis, too. The supplement claims to increase testosterone levels, penis size, sexual stamina and correct erectile dysfunction.

But even so, that hasn’t stopped a number of men from simply taking a visual aid and going with the vinegar trick - which, it should be said, does not work. In fact, it can’t be stressed enough that this should not be tried. Rather than lengthen your penis, you’ll just burn it. It will sting. It will hurt. A lot.