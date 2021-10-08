If the struggle is one you’re all too familiar with, allow us to introduce you to Shreddies. After inventing a game-changing anti-flatulence underwear, the company behind the product has now announced its latest innovation: anti-wind bedding. Featuring a carbon undershot and duvet cover filter, these feature carbon panels built in to trap the stench of smelly farts, allowing you to not only get some restful shut eye, but the person sleeping next to you, too.
According to the company, The Flatulence Filtering Duvet Cover includes an inbuilt carbon panel to trap flatulence gases before they escape through your duvet. All that’s required is that you insert your own duvet into the cover, allowing your gas to be discreetly filtered for the duration of the evening.
As a spokesperson for the company explained, “Both products use the same technology found in our award winning underwear, the highly porous carbon acts as an adsorbent which attracts and traps flatulence odours and is simply reactivated when washed.”
They added, “These brand new products are the latest in a long line of successful odour eliminating products that Shreddies brand is known for, including their patented underwear, undershorts, cushions and odour eliminating bags.”
It’s not a bad invention when you consider that the average person passes gas 14 to 20 times per day, with most experiencing excessive flatulence at night when they’re lying down. This is largely due to the fact that in the evening, gas ‘pools’ up inside the colon, often coming out in powerful bursts rather than in little doses throughout the day. “Throughout the night, this gas is released and can cause an unsettled night’s sleep and an unpleasant odour. We know speaking to our customers that bad flatulence at night can drive spouses from their marital bed,” said the company.
Avoid the embarrassment of letting it rip at night with this invention. For more information on Shreddies and their full range of products, visit the website here.