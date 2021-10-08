If you have a problem, you can guarantee someone out there has not only lived it, but come up with a solution for it too. And for those prone to farting at night, there’s now anti-flatulent bedding to help soothe your farting pastime.

We know some men refuse to acknowledge that they watch Sex and the City and actually enjoy it, but there’s one scene that seems to break even the most ardent deniers down, their steely exterior crumbling into one of comedic laughter at the memory. For the uninitiated, this is the episode where Carrie is in bed with Mr Big, just another romantic morning with two bodies intertwined between the sheets. And just when you’re thinking you’ve about seen all the love being rubbed in your face from an on-screen couple, Carrie lets one rip. Her mortification is instant, with Big stunned into disbelief. Carrie crawls under the blanket in a hope to hide her embarrassment, but as Big is quick to advice, “It’s probably worse down there!”

Few things are as universal as the embarrassment that comes with that first fart you let out in the presence of a significant other. Whether it’s within the first month or two of dating, or a year into the relationship, there’s always a grace period where farts simply don’t exist in the cute, romantic bubble you’ve set up. But when you’re spending every other day together, nights away and essentially sleeping in the same bed each night, it becomes inevitable that you’re going to have to pass wind at some point and sometimes you just can’t make it out the house and down the street in time. After all, we’re only human and farting is just a by-product of being a functioning, living being. Right?