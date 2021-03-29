It’s surprising then, that a recent Internet survey has declared Prince William as the sexiest bald man. Yep, the guy even beat Stanley Tucci - we’re shocked. According to The Sun, researchers at the surgical group Longevita found that the Duke of Cambridge’s name and the keyword “Sexy” came up in Google searches and articles 17.6 million times, even beating out such iconic bald men like Mike Tyson, who came in second.
Rounding out the top five were Jason Statham (hardly a shocker there), Pitbull (ok, a little bit of a shock), and Michael Jordan (fair play). Other honourable mentions went to The Rock, Bruce Willis, Vin Diesel and John Travolta.
As so often happens of things of such a subjective nature, those on Twitter were quick to demand a re-vote, claiming that the poll was rigged and a disgrace to the star who deserved top spot on the list: Stanley Tucci. One Twitter user commented, “What did Stanley Tucci do to deserve this disrespect,” while another wrote: “Stanley Tucci I will avenge you.”
Hilariously, ever-the-good-sport Stanley Tucci even acknowledged the snub on his own Instagram account. He responded to the poll, “Whose crown should wear this crown? So many wonderful choices,” and accompanied the comment with a collage of a number of bald people, including Tilda Swinton in Marvel’s Doctor Strange.
We can’t help but agree with the Internet on this one, a re-vote is most definitely needed.