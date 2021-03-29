Most men could probably cite baldness as their biggest fear. The thought of running your hand through your hair only to discover some thinning or, dare we say it, the contact of palm with bare skull, is enough to drive you to your nearest hair clinic to discuss the matter further with an expert. After all, it’s this that drove Shane Warne to become a spokesperson for Ashley and Martin, promoting the hair growth treatment to such an extent that even those who never watched cricket recognise the man’s face - and, thankfully now, luscious blonde locks.

It seems such fears are unwarranted though. To take a cursory scroll through Hollywood’s celebrity pool is to see a number of bald men who not only have been incredibly successful in their careers, but even seem to sport all the necessary trappings that accompany the word itself. On their arms are a string of beautiful women, while their careers have peaked to such an extent they have something of a mythic aura surrounding them. You know the type: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, and even sports stars like Michael Jordan.