As part of the brand’s ‘Worn to Be Heard’ campaign, the suit encourages men to ‘cry like a boss’ and express their emotions, something that toxic masculinity has long sought to suppress. But in recent times, and particularly now more than ever, reaching out to ask for help or simply having those deep conversations with friends isn’t a sign of weakness, but rather one of strength. As more men are seeing the benefits of being vulnerable and authentic with one another, the conversation around men’s mental health is one that is being had - in workplaces, sporting clubs, at dinner tables and on the long run.

The campaign from Politix features three custom designed jackets emblazoned with messages highlighting the key areas of men’s health - mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. From “Cry Like a Boss,” “Grab Cancer By The Balls” and “We Need To Talk”, these jackets inspire and encourage conversation.

Politix tapped The Wiggles’ Anthony Field, Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac and actor Lyndon Watts to front the campaign as ambassadors, a decision that comes after each individual expressed a personal connection with the Movember mission. For Field especially, mental health is something he has been open about after battling with his own clinical depression. Mac lost a close friend to suicide, while Watts also understands the importance of checking yourself regularly for testicular cancer, which remains the most common cancer in young Australian men.

As Politix head of marketing, Richard Dalke, suggests, through this campaign and Movember, it’s hoped that men will continue to check-in on friends and support one another, while encouraging conversations around health. “We’ve partnered with Movember for four years, supporting their work changing the face of men’s health,” said Dalke. “We do it for our fathers, partners, brothers, sons, and mates - because Politix is committed to helping men look good, feel good and do good.”