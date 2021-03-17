If scrolling through your phone on the toilet wasn't already grim enough, TikTokers have found an even more disturbing way to pass time on the porcelain throne.

The "life hack" started with @AmyWoahh, who encouraged her 11.6 million followers to do a 180-degree turn and face the flush – essentially pooing backwards – so they could eat snacks and stream a TV show at the same time.

"You have been pooping wrong," she said in the viral video, which has been watched more than three million times. "What I want you to do is poop backwards. Get your favourite snacks, get your favourite show and that's how you poop. It's the best of all times. You just sit there jamming and pooping."