Unfortunately for Amy, not everyone was on board. "Food shouldn't touch bathroom air," one person wrote. "I refuse to let food in the bathroom, it's like adding the odour onto it,' said another.
"Unhygienic but ok", added someone else. A doctor even advised against it, writing: "Your show should be ended in five minutes, otherwise you'll have haemorrhoids."
TikTokker Karla from Texas (@texastraveler123) was next to jump on the trend – and the throne – by posting with her iPad and crisps in shot, and a bottle of Corona in-hand.
While most of her viewers were equally grossed out – 'E. Coli has entered the chat', one quipped – others weren't totally opposed to the idea. 'You realise the bathroom is the cleanest place in the house because you clean it with bleach so often,' another wrote. A third asked the question we're all thinking: "How long do you guys sit on the toilet???!".
If you're thinking about giving Amy's "life hack" a go, we'd advise against it, unless you're willing to run the risk of an E. coli infection – it's possible to get one from drinking water or eating food that has been contaminated with faeces. So keep the snacks out the bathroom.