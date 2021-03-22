In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Bloom shared his secrets about living a healthy lifestyle, describing it as “all quite LA, really” which could just be the understatement of the year. This level of cringe we were not prepared for. He starts his day by spending time with Daisy, who he sings to, before doing 20 minutes of Buddhist chanting and then reading a “bit of Buddhism” and typing it up and adding it to his Instagram Stories. The actor says he tries to avoid looking at his phone as he doesn’t “want to be sucked into the black hole of social media.”
Bloom explained, “I like to earn my breakfast so I’ll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein.” Ok, so that’s not the worst thing we’ve heard uttered under the guise of wellness. He added, “Then I’ll go for a hike while I listen to some Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots.”
Bloom continued: “By 9am it’s breakfast, which is usually porridge, a little hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, hazelnuts, goji berries, a vegan protein powder and a cup of PG Tips. I’m 90 per cent plant-based, so I’ll only eat a really good piece of red meat maybe once a month. I sometimes look at a cow and think, that’s the most beautiful thing ever.”
Perhaps the best part was Bloom outlining his work at his production company, and how under his exclusive deal with Amazon Studios, he spends “a lot of time dreaming about roles for myself and others - for minorities and women.” He added: “I’m trying to be a voice for everybody.”
Bloom said of his Lord of the Rings fame, “I had this remarkable opening chapter to my career, for which I was only semi-present. Without my Buddhist practice, I could have easily come off the rails. I’ve been changing the narrative in my head and feel that I can be the driver of my train. I can set it alight, but I can get the fire crew and put it out.”