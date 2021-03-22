In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Bloom shared his secrets about living a healthy lifestyle, describing it as “all quite LA, really” which could just be the understatement of the year. This level of cringe we were not prepared for. He starts his day by spending time with Daisy, who he sings to, before doing 20 minutes of Buddhist chanting and then reading a “bit of Buddhism” and typing it up and adding it to his Instagram Stories. The actor says he tries to avoid looking at his phone as he doesn’t “want to be sucked into the black hole of social media.”

Bloom explained, “I like to earn my breakfast so I’ll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein.” Ok, so that’s not the worst thing we’ve heard uttered under the guise of wellness. He added, “Then I’ll go for a hike while I listen to some Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots.”