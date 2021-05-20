We’re living at a time where the hard conversations are necessary. Where we may have been willing to look the other way in the past, today’s stories of racial prejudice and gender discrimination are more than news headlines, they are calls for action. Recently, we’ve seen people around the world take to the streets in protest. From the Black Lives Matter protests, to those for Anti-Asian hate crimes, there has never been a more urgent need to stand in solidarity and ensure the voices of those who are marginalised or part of the minority are heard.

Though society has been quick to demand change, the same can’t be said for Hollywood. The film industry continues to receive backlash for whitewashing and a lack of diversity. Now, it appears there is still much work to be done, particularly when it comes to Asian and Pacific Islander roles. According to a recent study that focused on API representation across 100 top-grossing films from 2007-2019 (1,300 in total), it was found that 67 per cent of API characters in top films from 2019 were based on stereotypes and tired tropes. And when it comes to the top 44 movies between 2007 to 2019 that depicted API leads or a co-lead, 14 of them were played by Dwayne Johnson.

Based on the findings of Nancy Wang Yuen, Stacy L. Smith and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, with funding from Amazon Studios and UTA Foundation, the report found that examples of stereotypical API characters included Pramesh Singh in Dumbo and Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It’s not the first time concerns over the depiction of API characters has been voiced, after Bruce Lee’s own daughter Shannon took issue with the action icon’s portrayal, believing it to be “disrespectful.”