It’s something anyone with a big race or competition will know, and with Sara living it, Hall is on hand to offer his guidance. To start with, Hall recommends lying down rather than sitting wherever possible. “Sitting creates all kinds of tightness and kinks that you want to avoid pre-race,” he says.

The next thing you can do is eat up and ensure you’re getting enough calories in before the big race. “Don’t be afraid to eat,” says Hall. “Remember that you are fuelling today for tomorrow’s race.” As for just what to eat, Hall advises that it’s best to keep it simple and stick to food you know your body can tolerate. He recommends white meat and egg whites as sources of protein and white rice and pasta as sources of carbohydrates. Another important factor is hydration, which Hall says is crucial for allowing your muscles to neurologically fire.

And for some, the idea of getting primed for a race the next day tends to conjure images of hot soaks in the tub and covering the body in Deep Heat. According to Hall, best avoid those soaks. These can “leave your legs feeling jello-y” as Hall advises that it’s perfectly normal to not sleep very well the night before a big race. Most importantly though, is the reminder of just why you’re doing it. Yes it might be a big race, but the key is to enjoy it. “Reminding myself to his really takes the pressure off and reminds me to soak it all in and enjoy every part of the experience,” says Hall.

“I’ve found, when I am having the most fun is when I’m usually performing the best.”