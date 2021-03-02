From 2011 through to 2016, the Serb was largely unbeatable on court. He developed a love affair with Rod Laver Arena and now, following the 2021 Australian Open, he’s won the prestigious Grand Slam a staggering nine times, having claimed his first victory in 2008, and then going on to win in 2011-2013, 2015, 2016, followed by another three-peat from 2019-2021. You almost have to wonder how another player can face him on the court when such a career record stands before them.

Not quite content with the accolades he already has to his name, Djokovic is looking to the record books to ensure he goes down as one of the greatest of all time. He’s now equalled Roger Federer’s all-time record for most weeks at ATP World No 1, having held the top spot for the 310 weeks. And having won the Australian Open, he’s now guaranteed to surpass Federer’s record on 8 March.

It’s a huge milestone in a career already littered with illustrious celebrations, but already Djokovic is looking to another record. The player revealed in an interview that he’ll now look to adjust his playing calendar to try overhaul Federer and Nadal’s joint-record of 20 men’s grand slam titles.