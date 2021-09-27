Kyrgios’ relationship with tennis has been strained since coming to a career-high ranking of 13 in 2016. Aside from battling with the crowd and critics, the young star has also had to battle with his own mind at times, frequently speaking up about his disdain for the sport at time. It’s a struggle that has seen Kyrgios slip down the ladder considerably over the last few years, and now he’s ranked 95th in the world however this is largely due to the fact that he’s played very few tournaments in the last two years as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Regardless of where you stand on the Kyrgios camp - whether you loathe or adore him - his talent is unquestionable. Having come to form early in his career, Kyrgios never felt intimidated by his rivals, even the greats. He’s one of just a handful of players in the world to beat the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, and he still continues to be a fan favourite. You’d be wise never to count him out of the game.

Even so, whether Kyrgios’ heart is in the game remains to be seen. “I feel like I’m not one of those players now that’s going to go hunting for points or hunting for accolades or anything like that,” he explained. “I feel like I have nothing left to prove to myself. I’m incredibly proud of what I have achieved. Where I go from here, everything’s a bonus. I’m player Laver Cup again, and I’m not going to lie, I think this is my last year I will probably play Laver Cup.”

As Kyrgios affirmed, “As long as I’m on the court, I will try and give my best, but I’m not going to lie and say that I’m going to play four or five more years on tour - that’s just not me.”