Central to Lin’s fitness is a plant-based diet, something he credits for his health. He gets most of his proteins from plant-based sources and loves a protein shake that consists of hemp, peanut butter, and a little bit of sweetener. Incredibly, he doesn’t add water. “I just raw-dog,” he told Men’s Health.
He doesn’t shy away from vegetables, often eating them raw and whole, without any sauces or dips. This includes peppers, zucchini, and even pumpkin. “I usually get a reaction, like, I just bit a child for no reason.”
When it comes to daily vitamins, he gets a lot of his supplements from rather unusual sources. He adds a probiotic, a multivitamin, calcium, turmeric, vitamin D and vitamin B-12 on a plate - and eats them whole. “I’ve basically gotten so good at swallowing now,” he says of this unconventional method.
Though recent studies suggest men are less likely to adopt a meat-free diet, Lin is testament to the fact that you can go plant-based and still see significant gains and results in the gym. “I have everything I need in a plant-based diet. My proteins are usually hemp [and] peanut butter. They’re complete proteins, especially hemp, it’s one of the biggest and best plant-sourced proteins.”
For Lin, he believes the world has a meat addiction, explaining: “I think the world has a meat addiction because we evolved to love meat. It gives us the flavour umami, which usually we associate with meat. And basically, our brains are hacked to think that we need this meat - the more meat the better.”
But as the actor suggests, “For me, it’s not the case because I re-hacked it and I get my umami from mushrooms.”
He added: “Eating plant-based and staying away from animal products is something I think is inevitable because it’s good for the Earth, it’s good for my body. I feel good about it because animals are cute and also it’s the only thing that’s sustainable.”