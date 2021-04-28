It was the rather unsuspecting film that dominated at the box office and while you might expect the hype around Mortal Kombat to have eased somewhat since its release, it appears word of mouth is only doing more for the film. The action sequences. The suspense. The cast sporting ripped torsos and gym-honed physiques. It’s all anyone can talk about currently. The film’s opening has served as the biggest for an R-rated film during the pandemic, seeing theatres come to be filled with an occupancy we haven’t seen for some time. But though the film is certainly garnering rave reviews, so too are its stars who have been catapulted into a new tier of fame. Among them is Ludi Lin, an actor in possession of an eight-pack that would make Arnold Schwarzenegger blush.

If you haven’t heard of Lin before, prepare yourself to become intimately acquainted with the star now. It seems only fitting that after such a performance in Mortal Kombat, we’ll be seeing a lot more of Lin on the big screen in the near future. After stunning audiences with his physicality, Lin has become the poster-boy for those seeking fitness inspiration. And certainly, you’ll find it here as Lin is someone who lives and breathes fitness.

In an interview with Men’s Health US, the star revealed that when it comes to his diet, his biggest meal always comes after his workout. “The most protein, the most carbohydrates,” he says. “If I stick by that rule, it usually takes me good places.”