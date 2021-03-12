Deadline also reports that the film is scheduled for a November 23, 2022 release. With Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin writing the script, it’s said to be based upon an outline from the director of the first Creed movie, Ryan Coogler. As of yet, it’s yet to be confirmed if Sylvester Stallone will return to the franchise as Rocky.

MGM’s Film Group Chairman, Michael De Luca, along with the company’s Film Group President, Pamela Abdy, said in a statement: “Michael’s vision for Creed III is incredibly exciting and will undoubtedly be an important contribution to the cannon of this storied franchise. We are thrilled to bring his directorial debut, and share this next chapter in the Creed story, to theatres next year.”

Irwin Winkler, who produced all films in the Rocky and Creed series’ to date, also said: “I cannot overstate how thrilled we are to have Michael directing the third film in the Creed series.” He added, “His commitment to this character has been nothing short of extraordinary, and we know that will extend to his role behind the camera at the helm of this great new instalment.”

As for Jordan, it seems the young star has big things planned for his directorial debut. In a statement, Jordan said: “Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right. Creed III is that moment - a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment. This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”