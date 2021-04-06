Scroll through Lenworth Anderson’s Instagram account - @mylive2train - and you’d likely think you’re watching a 25-year-old athlete share his workout and fitness regime. With the kind of gym-honed physique Hollywood stars require CGI to achieve, Anderson appears almost superhuman. Whether it’s weighted drills, box jumps, a leg press or squats, the man seems to defy the limits.

“Ah, to be young,” you might remark with a roll of the eyes. Only Anderson isn’t young, well, not your typical youngster anyway. At 61, Anderson is putting the fitness world to task.

More than 22 million followers tune in to Anderson’s Instagram account, where he regularly uploads workouts and cooking videos. One thing that seems consistent amongst his followers is their disbelief at Anderson’s age, with most finding it hard to believe the man is 61. One user commented that Anderson looks “all of 25-years-old” and, well, we have to agree.