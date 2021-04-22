In 2010, Brisbane local Palipana was half way through his medical studies when he was involved in a life-altering car accident.

"When my Nissan X-Trail eventually stopped rolling, I looked around in shock," Palipana recalled to the ABC. "The car was destroyed. My favourite white T-shirt was soaked in blood. Worst of all, I couldn't feel or move my legs. I tried to open the door. My fingers weren't working."

"The gravity of what happened dawned on me. My spinal cord had probably taken a hit."

After more than 7 months recovery in Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, Palipana made the daring and admirable decision to continue his medical studies.

"It was a risk, and I was terrified."

Dr Palipana went on to complete his residency, and now practises as a doctor like any other. He has learned ways to hold his stethoscope, and feel someones abdomen with the part of his hand that has retained sensation.

"I had to figure out how to do a lot of things without my fingers. One of my biggest triumphs was learning to insert an intravenous cannula, albeit with a little bit of help. This is a small step for most doctors and nurses, but a giant step for me."

Dr Palipana's story has become a beacon of inspiration as he now dedicates much of his time to philanthropic causes, using his platform to raise spinal cord injury (SCI) awareness.

